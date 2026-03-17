TEZPUR: Prohibitory order issued in Sonitpur ahead of Assam Assembly polls

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TEZPUR: In view of the instructions issued by the Election Commission of India and the enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct with effect from March 15, 2026, for the ensuing Assam Legislative Assembly Election, 2026, the District Magistrate of Sonitpur, Ananda Kumar Das, ACS, has promulgated a prohibitory order under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023 throughout Sonitpur district with immediate effect to ensure the peaceful, free, and fair conduct of the elections.

Along with other restrictions, canvassing for votes or displaying election-related materials such as flags, banners, posters, badges, caps, shawls, or other wearable items bearing party names, symbols or slogans within a polling station on the day of polling is also prohibited.

This order has been issued ex parte and has come into force with immediate effect from March 15, 2026 and will remain in force till completion of the election process or until further orders.

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