Three-day training on scientific bamboo farming and production training held at Boko

A CORRESPONDENT

AZARA: The CIFOR-ICRAF in collaboration with the Assam State Bamboo Mission (ASBM), organized a three-day Farmers' Training Programme on Enhancing Bamboo Farming and Production in Assam from January 5 to 7 at the Conference Hall of the Rabha Hasong Museum, Boko.

The programme was designed to strengthen farmers' technical capacities in bamboo-based agroforestry systems, improve access to markets and financial services, and promote enterprise development under the Bamboo Outside Forest (BOF) initiative. The training aimed to equip farmers with scientific knowledge, sustainable practices, and livelihood opportunities linked to bamboo cultivation and production.

The training covered key themes including bamboo farming models, nursery, and quality planting material management, harvesting and post-harvest practices, value addition, financial and market linkages, policy and regulatory frameworks, and emerging opportunities such as carbon markets and bamboo-based entrepreneurship. Sessions were delivered through expert presentations, interactive discussions, and hands-on learning.

Participants included local bamboo farmers, members of Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs), women farmer groups, and farmer collectives from the Boko-Chaygaon co-district.

Addressing the valedictory session as chief guest, Sonaram Rabha, Chairman, Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council (RHAC), Dudhnoi, said the Boko-Chaygaon region has a strong tradition of bamboo cultivation and considerable potential for expansion. He noted that such training programmes empowered farmers by providing practical technical knowledge and exposure to market opportunities. Sharing his own experience as a bamboo farmer, he urged participants to tap the growing market demand for bamboo to enhance farm incomes.

Sumit Rabha, EM of Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council (RHAC), addressing the gathering, thanked CIFOR-ICRAF and the Assam State Bamboo Mission for organizing the programme in the Boko area. He said that the training helped participants gain hands-on understanding of scientific bamboo farming practices and livelihood opportunities through local value addition, particularly through linkages with the nearby Bamboo Technology Park at Satabari, Chaygaon.

The valedictory session was attended by B Deuri, Assistant Commissioner, Boko-Chaygaon co-district, and Dr Arup Jyoti Kalita, CIFOR-ICRAF, who addressed the participants on policy convergence and the role of bamboo-based agroforestry in sustainable rural development.

Technical sessions during the three-day programme were conducted by experts from Assam Agricultural University (AAU), Central Silk Board (CSB), Assam Bio Ethanol Private Limited (ABEPL), NABARD, Assam Forest Department, Bamboo Technology Park, Satabari, and CIFOR-ICRAF, along with bamboo entrepreneurs and sector specialists. The sessions focused on scientific cultivation practices, enterprise development, and supply-demand trends in the bamboo sector.

As part of the programme, training kits and extension materials, including posters, booklets, and brochures, were distributed to participants to support continued learning and field-level adoption.

