Three-Day training programme on bamboo farming concludes in Nagaon

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: A three-day farmers training programme on bamboo farming and production, organized by CIFOR-ICRAF in collaboration with the Assam State Bamboo Mission (ASBM), was conducted from December 20 to December 22, culminating in a valedictory session on December 22 at SIRD, Amoni.

The programme aimed to equip local farmers with technical knowledge, market linkages, and sustainable practices in bamboo cultivation and production.

Addressing the valedictory session, Dr Bhabesh Deka, Head & Senior Scientist, Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), Nagaon, stated that the training would significantly empower farmers by equipping them with practical technical knowledge and skills in bamboo cultivation and production. He highlighted that the participants gained hands-on understanding of scientific bamboo farming practices, opportunities for enhancing livelihoods through local value addition, and the confidence to promote wider adoption of bamboo-based livelihoods by sharing their learnings within their communities.

The valedictory session was attended by distinguished dignitaries including Madhusmita Khaund, Deputy Mission Director of Assam State Bamboo Mission, Dr Niranjan Deka, Principal Scientist, Assam Agriculture University, Dr Arup Jyoti Kalita, CIFOR-ICRAF, Dr Pranab Nath, ABEPL, Numaligarh, and Dr Achyut Aakash Bora, SIP&RD, Nagaon.

Resource persons from Assam Agriculture University, ABEPL, KVK Nagaon, bamboo experts, eminent bamboo entrepreneurs, and others conducted technical sessions, interactive discussions, and hands-on practical exercises.

Participants included local farmers, members of Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs), ASRLM, and other farmer collectives from Nagaon district. ABEPL provided a detailed orientation on bamboo supply chains, demand-supply dynamics, and technical support for bamboo farming and production.

As part of the programme, extension materials including posters, booklets, and brochures were released and distributed to all attendees, providing practical reference material to support ongoing learning and adoption of bamboo farming practices.

