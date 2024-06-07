‘Time to defeat BJP’s divisive politics in Barak too’: TMC Rajya Sabha MP Susmita Dev

Silchar: BJP had created fear psychosis among the Muslim community in Karimganj to snatch their votes in the recent Lok Sabha election, stated Susmita Dev, the TMC Rajya Sabha MP. Addressing a press briefing, Susmita Dev said, Muslims in Karimganj district were threatened by the BJP MLAs with dire consequences if they do not vote for the BJP candidate Kripanath Mallah and that is how they managed to win the seat.

The TMC MP further pointed fingers at Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma alleging that he played a divisive politics to win the election. “Initially the Chief Minister used to openly declare that the BJP does not need the votes of the minorities. During the election in the Barak Valley, he made a U-turn and started saying that without the overall development of the minorities, a state or a society cannot prosper in real sense. Finally once the election was over in Assam and the Chief Minister started campaigning in other states, he made open anti Muslim statements. This was not expected from a Chief Minister,” Dev said.

Accepting the miserable defeat of the TMC candidate Radheshyam Biswas in Silchar who polled nearly 20 thousand votes, Susmita said, whatever be the mandate, her party would continue to serve the people of Barak Valley. She said, the BJP government had discriminated the Bengali speaking valley in all spheres and the delimitation was the icing on the cake. People of Barak Valley now should rise above communal politics to defeat the divisive design of the saffron brigade. “ Mandate in the recent Lok Sabha election has shown the BJP leaders the doors for their nasty politics of communalism and the Barak Valley should follow the national mood to save themselves,” she added.

