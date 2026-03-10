Training of presiding officers for Assam Assembly polls begins in Kokrajhar

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: The training programme for Presiding Officers (POs) in connection with the forthcoming Assam Legislative Assembly Election 2026 began on Monday in Kokrajhar district. The presiding officers, who are teachers from high schools, ME schools and higher secondary schools, are being trained to ensure the smooth and efficient conduct of polling during the election.

The training is being conducted simultaneously at two venues - Bodoland University, Kokrajhar, and St Anthony’s College, Gossaigaon, where officials briefed the participants on election procedures, duties, and responsibilities of presiding officers, operation of EVMs and VVPATs, and other essential guidelines to be followed on polling day.

Pankaj Chakravarty, District Commissioner and District Election Officer, Kokrajhar, also visited the training session and addressed the presiding officers. During his interaction, he emphasized the crucial role of presiding officers in ensuring the smooth conduct of polling and urged them to carry out their responsibilities with sincerity, neutrality, and strict adherence to election guidelines.

