Voter awareness drive launched in Morigaon Election district

JAGIROAD: In a graceful endeavour to elevate voter consciousness and engagement, Morigaon Election district has embarked on a journey of impactful initiatives through the Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) campaign. In this connection, the district administration unveiled a mesmerizing mime video aimed at reaching out to the electorates.

Renowned Master of Mime, Moinul Haque, a recipient of the Sangeet Natak Academy award and a trailblazer of mime art in the North East, conveyed the message of voting through the language of silence. With a backdrop of the melodious Assamese song “Puju Aha Aai Matri Chorono Tumar,” the video delicately urged citizens to exercise their democratic right.

Furthermore ‘Chunav Pathshalas’ have been initiated in six model polling stations of the district. The celebrations of the “Chunav ka Parv” have commenced with the inauguration of ‘Chunav Pathshalas’ (Phase I) in Model Polling Stations across Morigaon. These Pathshalas serve as hubs for various educational activities aimed at empowering voters. The Pathshalas feature a multitude of engagements, including a plantation drive under the SVEEP GREEN-529 initiative, special speeches by Matdada Prashikshaks, open quiz contests, extempore speech contests, and cultural performances by voters. Winners were honoured with certificates of appreciation, alongside certificates for the Prashikshaks. The signature campaign “Amar Vote, Amulya Vote” underscores the importance of each vote. Special attention is directed towards different voter demographics, including Persons with Disabilities (PWD), young voters, tribal, and border area voters.

Moreover, a series of events such as Holi special Democracy Sand Art Exhibition, World poetry day special online competition, and Democracy Market were organized to engage the community. The SVEEP Cell of Morigaon Election District has joined hands with the Department of Acting at Jagiroad College in a unique collaboration. Together, they aim to raise awareness through street and stage plays. Additionally, a new Facebook series titled “Amulya Kokaideur Nirvachani Bidhan & Nirvachani Bihu” has been launched, featuring informative posts answering voter queries and witty lines inspired by Bihu Naams.

