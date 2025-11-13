Tribute paid to Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) martyr Mahendra Laskar

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: The Director General of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Jnanendra Pratap Singh, paid homage to the martyr, Mahendra Laskar, a constable of the 60th Battalion, who sacrificed his life in the line of duty on Monday. Laskar, a resident of Kampur in Nagaon district, was part of an 11-member team that came under an IED blast by extremists at Jaraikela area in Jharkhand. The CRPF chief visited Laskar's residence located at Kunwaraiti village, Kampur, and met his family members to offer condolences. The occasion was attended by several dignitaries, including ADG Raj Shrivastav, IG Jnanendra Kumar Verma, MLAs Jitu Goswami and Shashikanta Das, District Commissioner Devasish Sharma, SP Swapnaneel Deka, and other officials. Laskar's sacrifice has been remembered and honoured by the CRPF and the local community, stated an official release.

