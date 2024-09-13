Two Arrested for Assaulting On-Duty Woman Police Officer in Digboi; Two Suspects Still at Large

DIGBOI: Two youths were arrested by Digboi police while two, including an employee at Digboi AOD were at large after assaulting an on-duty woman police official here on Wednesday evening.

According to police the arrested youths were identified as Vishal Jaisey and Gopal Rao while other two including a journalist Binod Bagra and an employee at IOCL AOD Digboi Nipu Kalita were at large committing the crime.

Sources informed that the youths resorted to physical and sexual assault to one of the on duty woman police attached to Digboi police station during the immersion of Lord Ganesha idols in the evening close to AOD centenary park.

The women official with a commando party was streamlining a mammoth crowd heading towards the immersion destination to avoid any untoward incidents.

According to an on-duty commando cadre, the rowdy youths taking advantage of the crowd and darkness executed their wicked design while the team was working tirelessly minding the devotees marching with huge sound systems.

The pained women police official stated that she was determined to somehow make the event pass off peacefully while the incident occurred. “Keeping in view the larger interest, I had to silently bear the unbearable behaviour of the youths.”

Meanwhile, the top brass of the AOD Management at Digboi taking a strong note of the crime has also initiated appropriate actions against the erring employees of the corporation.

Meanwhile, a case has been registered. The police hunt for the two absconding accused was continuing till the filing of the report.

