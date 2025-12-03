Two hardcore United Liberation Front of Asom (ULFA) (Independent) militants surrender in Arunachal Pradesh

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: In a major blow to United Liberation Front of Asom (ULFA) (Independent), two active cadres of the proscribed group on Tuesday laid down their arms before security forces in Arunachal Pradesh’s Namsai.

The Myanmar-trained hardcore cadre, identified as Bhargab Hazarika alias Ban Asom and Astitva Axom, were subsequently transferred to Tinsukia police for interrogation and legal action. SSP of Tinsukia Mayank Kumar confirmed the development, calling it a ‘positive development in our ongoing efforts to neutralize insurgent activities.’

Bhargab Hazarika, a native of Dibrugarh district, proved instrumental in a successful arms recovery operation. He guided security forces to a hideout in Nongtaw Khamti village, where they seized a cache of weapons, including one highly sophisticated MQ 81 rifle, 153 live rounds of ammunition, and one rifle grenade round. Bhargab was part of a seven-member ULFA-I group that was engaged in a fierce encounter with the Assam Rifles in the same village on October 21, in which one militant, Iwon Asom, was killed.

The surrender holds added significance as it closely follows the high-profile surrender of ULFA-I’s self-styled ‘major general’ Arunodoi Dohutia alias Bijit Gogoi on November 23.

Also Read: United Liberation Front of Asom (ULFA) leader Arunoday Dohotia and his PSO surrender