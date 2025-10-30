Union Minister of State for MSME Shobha Karandlaje reviews development schemes at Biswanath

A CORRESPONDENT

BISWANATH CHARIALI: Union Minister of State for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises and Labour and Employment, Government of India, Shobha Karandlaje held a review meeting with senior officials of the Biswanath district on Wednesday. The Union Minister reviewed the progress of Central and State Government schemes being implemented through about twenty-five departments in the district with the senior officers of the concerned departments. In the meeting held at the conference room of the Biswanath District Commissioner’s office, the Union Minister of State took stock of how the people are getting the benefits of the schemes being implemented in the district and directed officials to implement the schemes properly and expeditiously. The minister also informed about the government's plans to take Biswanath district forward through co-development.

After the review meeting, the minister conducted field visits of various schemes being implemented in the district. She visited Goliya Jal Jeevan Mission, Biswanath, and Burigang Erabari Gaon Panchayat office where she interacted with the people. Later, she visited Guptakashi Biswanath Ghat and inspected the paper plate manufacturing unit of Nilam Saikia, a local entrepreneur. She was accompanied by Sonitpur MP Ranjit Dutta, Biswanath District Commissioner Simanta Kumar Das, and others.

