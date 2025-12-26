Upgrade Bokakhat to a district: Assam Nationalist Youth Students' Council

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: The Bokakhat district committee of the Assam Nationalist Youth Students' Council has demanded that the Bokakhat sub-district be upgraded to a full-fledged district comprising Bokakhat, Kaziranga, Mahura, and Rangamati mouzas. In this regard, the committee has called for a large public meeting at Bokakhat Natya Mandir on December 27.

Although Bokakhat was upgraded to a sub-division as far back as 1992, all sub-division-level offices have not been established till date. Recently, the government granted Bokakhat recognition as a co-district; however, several important departments- including the Election Branch that was earlier attached to the Sub-Divisional Officer's office-have been shifted to the district headquarters. As a result, both the local residents and government employees are facing various difficulties.

Moreover, under different government schemes, educational institutions and medical colleges have been set up only at the district headquarters. On one hand, the area has been declared an eco-sensitive zone and on the other, a no-development zone, due to which overall development of the region has come to a standstill.

Every year, domestic and international tourists visit Kaziranga. In the event of any potential emergency or accident, this region lacks an advanced medical facility. Bokakhat possesses the essential criteria and data required for a full-fledged district, stated a press release.

