World Environment Day observed across State

TINSUKIA: World Environment Day was observed by various organisations and educational institutions across Tinsukia district. Aryabhatta Science Centre Itakhuli block in association with South Tinsukia Anchalik Yuba Sangha and Community Centre for Plantation Labour Chota Tingrai planted tree sapling at the premises of CCPL, Mahakali Grant, Bapuji, Rongpuria, Itakhuli and other areas. The programme initiated by Robin Kurmi coordinator of Aryabhatta Science Centre Itakhuli block was attended by Anjali Barua, president, Assam State Shaheed Kanaklata Mahila Unnayan Samiti, Sagar Panika Teacher, Rakesh Lohar besides large number of students.

World Environment Day was also observed at St. Mary’s Higher Secondary School, Doomdooma. On this occasion saplings were planted in the school campus by the principal of the school Sister Martha Telen, vice principal of the school Sister Kaini Caroline and the teachers. A poster drawing and placard making competitions on the themes related to environment were organised among the students. The Marwari Sanmilan and Marwari Sanmilon Mahila branch distributed tree sapling at Tinsukia Bar Association premises.

NAGAON: Various education institutions, government offices, clubs, NGOs, environmental organization as well as other organisations observed the World Environment Day with a day long programme and conducted a plantation drive.

Uco club unit of Nowgong College (autonomous), Dhing College, Lions club, Nagaon, Lions club, Nagaon, Nagaon Krishi Vigyan Kendra, district agriculture office, etc observed the day the with great enthusiasm and urged all to plant trees.

As part of day, Dr Niranjan Deka, principal scientist and head of Nagaon KVK on Wednesday led a massive plantation drive along with hundred of students here at its office premises. While addressing the occasion, Dr Deka advocated for restoration of environment in and around, urging all to plant 10 saplings. Dr Hemen Kalita, principal scientist of Shillongani based Zonal Agriculture Research Station attended as the chief guest. During the day, a drawing competition was also organized among the school children.

Similarly, as part of the day, Nagaon lions club led by Monika Shaha, secretary of the club, Ajoy Mittal, Biswajit Mahanta Pralay Shah, Gurucharan Singh and Pranab Das conducted a plantation drive at its district office as well as its two separate parks situated at Borghat bypass Chariali and Bebejia areas.

Besides, the Eco Club unit and NSS unit of Nowgong College in association with Nagaon Kalongpar branch, Assam Science Society organized an environment awareness campaign at its college premises in which noted environment activist Prasanta Bordoloi was present as the chief guest.

Tezpur: Department of Environmental Science, Tezpur University (TU) celebrated World Environment Day with a series of impactful events and activities aimed at raising awareness about environmental conservation and promoting sustainable practices.

The day started with Prof Shambhu Nath Singh, Vice Chancellor, TU planting samples inside the campus. Jatindra Sarma, former Field Director, Kaziranga National Park was present on the occasion as guest of honour and resource person.

Inaugurating a seminar organized in conjunction with the celebration of the day, Prof Singh highlighted this year’s theme, i.e land restoration, stopping desertification and building drought resilience. Addressing the august gathering, he said that ecosystem restoration is not just about planting trees or cleaning rivers; it is about envisioning and creating a sustainable future. “It involves policy change, community engagement, and innovative solutions that respect and enhance our natural world”, the Vice Chancellor added.

In his address, Sarma said that World Environment Day is a reminder of our responsibility to protect our planet. Delivering a talk on “Biodiversity of Kaziranga National Park (KNP) and Rare Plants of Assam”, he said that the rare plants found in Kaziranga contribute to Assam’s ecological wealth.

Earlier, Prof. K. Marimuthu, Head of the Department urged all to integrate environmental consciousness into every aspect of the lives, from daily habits to long-term planning. The Department also organized slogan writing, mobile photography, drawing and quiz competition on the occasion.

