Youth leaders unite in Jorhat to advance river governance and community resilience

A CORRESPONDENT

JORHAT: A three-day ‘Youth Leaders for Rivers: Learning Workshop’ organized by the North-East Affected Area Development Society (NEADS), with support from the International Union for Conservation of Nature, concluded on Wednesday at the Cachar Club Conference Hall, bringing together young leaders from different parts of the region to strengthen collaboration on river governance, water rights, and community resilience.

The workshop, held under the Youth Basin Ambassadors (YBA) initiative, aimed to connect youth working across the Ganges–Brahmaputra–Meghna Basin and enhance their understanding of river basin dynamics, governance challenges, and community-led solutions.

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