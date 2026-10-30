AR seize drugs worth Rs 6.43 crore in Mizoram; Manipur Police recover brown sugar worth Rs 15 cr

AIZAWL/IMPHAL: Methamphetamine tablets, a highly addictive synthetic drug banned in India, continue to be among the major narcotics smuggled from Myanmar into the Northeast. In the latest seizures, the Assam Rifles recovered methamphetamine tablets worth Rs 6.40 crore and heroin valued at Rs 3.71 lakh in Mizoram, while Manipur Police seized brown sugar worth around Rs 15 crore in Churachandpur district and arrested a suspected drug peddler, officials said on Thursday.

A defence spokesman in Mizoram said that, acting on specific intelligence regarding the transshipment of narcotics through Crossing Point-I at Zokhawthar along the India-Myanmar border in Mizoram's Champhai district, Assam Rifles personnel launched a targeted operation on Wednesday night.

During the operation, the troops thoroughly searched the suspected area and recovered seven packets of methamphetamine tablets weighing approximately eight kg, the spokesman said. The seized contraband has an estimated market value of Rs 6.40 crore. The recovered narcotics were subsequently handed over to the Excise and Narcotics Department in Champhai for further necessary action. Champhai district shares a porous and mountainous international border with Myanmar. (IANS)

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