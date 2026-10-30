Meghalaya Promotes FTA Benefits to Boost Exports, Seeks Revival of Border Haats

SHILLONG: Meghalaya has stepped up efforts to connect farmers, artisans and entrepreneurs with international markets through India's Free Trade Agreements (FTAs), with a state-level outreach programme in Shillong focusing on export readiness and market access.

The programme was organised by the state Commerce and Industries Department in collaboration with the Union Department of Commerce and the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT).

Deputy Chief Minister and Commerce and Industries Minister Sniawbhalang Dhar identified horticultural produce, spices, ginger, turmeric, pineapple, honey, bamboo, handloom and handicrafts as key export sectors. He highlighted the state's location along the Bangladesh border and the role of the Dawki Land Port in facilitating cross-border trade.

Dhar also highlighted the Centre's Export Promotion Mission, approved in November 2025 with an outlay of Rs 25,060 crore up to 2030-31. Its sub-schemes, Niryat Protsahan and Niryat Disha, provide trade finance and other export support. He urged businesses to obtain valid Importer Exporter Code and Udyam registrations to access the available benefits.

Referring to the Reverse Buyer Seller Meet 2.0, held on October 8 and 9, 2026, Dhar said the event brought together 30 international buyers from 16 countries, two national buyers and 400 sellers and MSMEs from all 12 districts. More than 100 memoranda of understanding were signed, with business-order negotiations underway.

He also called for reopening five existing border haats along the India-Bangladesh border and operationalising the completed border haat at Huroi in East Jaintia Hills. The state has proposed a new Land Customs Station at Umkiang and sought the upgradation of five existing stations into Integrated Check Posts.

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