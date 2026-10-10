Assam Rifles seize contraband worth Rs 2.86 crore in Mizoram

AIZAWL: The Assam Rifles seized heroin, poppy seeds, dry areca nuts and foreign-origin cigarettes worth Rs 2.86 crore in four separate operations across Mizoram and arrested 10 suspected smugglers and drug peddlers, officials said on Friday.

In Seling, Assam Rifles personnel and the Aizawl District Executive Force intercepted two trucks carrying 210 sacks of dry areca nuts worth Rs 1.03 crore and 90 sacks of poppy seeds valued at Rs 72 lakh. They arrested two smugglers and handed them over to the Customs Department along with the seized vehicles and contraband.

In Champhai district, joint teams of the Assam Rifles and Customs Preventive Force seized 28 cases of foreign-origin cigarettes worth Rs 67.20 lakh at Crossing Point-III in Zokhawthar and Mualkawi. The team arrested three smugglers, including a Myanmar national, and handed them over to the Customs Preventive Force for further legal proceedings.

In another operation in Ngopa, Saitual district, the Assam Rifles and Mizoram Police intercepted a car and recovered 167 grams of heroin, valued at Rs 33.40 lakh, packed in 14 soap cases. They apprehended two suspected drug peddlers and handed them over to Ngopa Police Station under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985.

In Serchhip district, the force intercepted three suspected drug peddlers at Sailiamkawn Junction and seized 54.28 grams of heroin worth Rs 10.85 lakh. The apprehended individuals and the narcotics were handed over to Sailiamkawn Police Station for further investigation.

The Assam Rifles said the operations, conducted with civil agencies, formed part of its efforts to curb narcotics smuggling and other cross-border illegal activities in Mizoram. (IANS)

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