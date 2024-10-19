Assam Rifles felicitates successful Agniveer candidates at Tamenglong in Manipur

Tamenglong: In a major achievement for the residents of Tamenglong district, six young men who were trained by Assam Rifles, have been selected in the latest recruitment of the Indian Army, said an official release. Celebrating their success, Assam Rifles felicitated the selected Agniveer candidates at Tamenglong in Manipur on October 17. “A rigorous pre-recruitment training conducted by Assam Rifles was attended by 31 young men. 16 of these passed the written tests, out of which, six candidates have finally been selected for Agniveer training in Indian Army,” said the release.

While felicitating the soldiers-to-be, Commandant, Assam Rifles Tamenglong Battalion conveyed best wishes and encouraged the selected candidates to be role models for the young generation and defence service aspirants. The Commandant also encouraged other youth to keep working hard with the aim of getting selected in upcoming recruitment rallies.

The successful candidates and their families expressed their gratitude towards the efforts of Assam Rifles for the professionally conducted pre-recruitment rally, which has given new hope to the six families.

Earlier on October 8, two students from Manipur, mentored by Assam rifles, participated in multiple events for World Mental Health Week organised at Rashtriya Raksha University in Gujarat, the Inspectorate General Assam Rifles (East). (ANI)

