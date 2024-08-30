Assam Rifles, Indian Army, BSF recovers arms and ammunition in Manipur's Kakching

Kakching: Assam Rifles along with the Indian Army, Border Security Force and Manipur police recovered arms and ammunition and war-like stores in the Sekmajin area of the Kakching district of the State.

Giving information about the recovery, Assam Rifles posted on X and said, “Assam Rifles along with Indian Army, BSF and Manipur Police recovered one Sten Machine Gun, two 9mm Pistols, two single barrel guns, ten Grenades, ammunition and war like stores in Sekmaijin Area of Kakching District in Manipur on August 28.”

Earlier on August 22, in a joint operation Assam Rifles and Manipur Police recovered arms and ammunition in the general area of Tekcham Maning Ching of Thoubal District, Manipur. Acting on specific intelligence of the presence of arms and ammunition in general area Tekcham Maning Ching of Thoubal District, Manipur, Assam Rifles and Manipur Police launched an operation on August 22, 2024, and recovered one 9mm Carbine, one Bolt action rifle, two 9mm pistols, one M 20 pistol, 11 grenades ammunition of mortar and war like stores.

On August 19, the Indian Army, Border Security Force (BSF), and Manipur Police launched a crackdown on a suspected terror hideout in the general area of S Nabil in Churachandpur district of Manipur on Monday.

Acting on specific intelligence regarding the presence of arms and ammunition, the security forces launched a swift and coordinated operation, resulting in the recovery of two miniature rockets, mortar ammunition, and other war-like stores. Earlier on August 7, in a joint operation with the Indian Army, Assam Rifles recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition from the Kakching district of Manipur. Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh, earlier this month said that the government is making all kinds of efforts to establish peace in the State. Speaking about the current scenario of the state, he said, “Peace lies on us. There will not be a specific roadmap because it is a conflict, not an accident. We are making every kind of effort. Peace has been restored in Jiribam. Similarly, we are trying to do this in district by district and trying to meet people in person.”

