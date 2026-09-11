Assam Rifles leads intelligence meet to boost inter-agency coordination in Manipur’s hill districts

IMPHAL, Sep 10: The Assam Rifles, which along with other Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) is playing a vital role in maintaining the law and order situation in Manipur, strengthened inter-agency coordination through a Lead Intelligence Agencies (LIA) meeting, officials said.

A defence spokesman said that that Headquarters 10 Sector Assam Rifles convened an LIA meeting on Wednesday to review the prevailing security situation in the two hilly districts of Ukhrul and Kamjong and to further strengthen coordination among the sister agencies.

The meeting, chaired by Brigadier Amit Kumar Sharma, the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of 10 Sector Assam Rifles, was attended by the Deputy Commissioners and Superintendents of Police of Ukhrul and Kamjong districts, officials from Police and Intelligence agencies, Commandants of all units under the Sector, and staff officers from the headquarters.

The forum provided a platform for comprehensive deliberations on recent developments in the Area of Responsibility (AoR) and issues affecting peace and stability in the region.

The stakeholders discussed the refugee situation, enforcement of government orders and measures to curb illegal trade, with emphasis on building greater synergy through timely information exchange and coordinated action, the defence spokesman added.

He said that the interaction facilitated the sharing of inputs and perspectives, enhancing situational awareness and reinforcing institutional linkages among the civil administration, Police, Intelligence agencies and security forces.

The active participation of all stakeholders highlighted the importance of mutual trust and seamless cooperation in addressing contemporary challenges, the official added.

The meeting reaffirmed the collective resolve to further strengthen inter-agency cohesion and maintain close coordination to safeguard peace and stability across Ukhrul and Kamjong districts. (IANS)

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