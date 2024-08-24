Assam Rifles, Manipur Police recover arms and ammunition from Thoubal

Thoubal: In a joint operation Assam Rifles and Manipur Police recovered arms and ammunition in the general area Tekcham Maning Ching of Thoubal District, Manipur, officials said on Thursday.

Acting on specific intelligence of the presence of arms and ammunition in general area Tekcham Maning Ching of Thoubal District, Manipur, Assam Rifles and Manipur Police launched an operation on August 22, 2024, and recovered one 9mm Carbine, one Bolt action rifle, two 9mm pistols, one M 20 pistol, 11 grenades ammunition of mortar and war like stores. The recovered items have been handed over to the Manipur Police for further investigation and disposal.

Earlier on August 7, in a joint operation with the Indian Army, Assam Rifles recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition from the Kakching district of Manipur.

Acting on specific information regarding the presence of arms in fringe areas of the Kakching district of Manipur, a joint team of the Indian Army and Assam Rifles launched an extensive search operation on August 7 and recovered one AK Rifle, one 12 bore Single Barrel Rifle, two 9mm Pistols, 11 grenades, ammunition and other war-like stores.

The recovered items have been handed over to the Manipur Police for further investigation and disposal, a spokesperson from the Ministry of Defence said.

Earlier this month, the Indian Army, along with the Manipur Police conducted an intensive search operation and seized two AK-47 rifles, one Sniper rifle, one 9mm Pistol, three Grenades and other war-like stores in the general area of Uyungmakhong in Bishnupur District, Manipur.

