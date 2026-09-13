Manipur: 3 USRA Cadres Held by Assam Rifles, Arms Cache Recovered

IMPHAL: In a major counter-insurgency operation, Assam Rifles apprehended three cadres of the United Socialist Revolutionary Army (USRA) in the general area of Munpi Village in Manipur's Churachandpur district between September 10 and September 11.

The arrested USRA cadres have been identified as Khual, a resident of Munpi Village; Money Chiru (30), a resident of Nungrai Village, Bishnupur District; and Thanglalmuan (25), a resident of Nghathal Village, Churachandpur District.

During the search operation, security forces recovered a substantial cache of arms, ammunition, and military gear from their possession.

The recovered items include one 7.62 mm HKG 3 Assault Rifle, one 5.56 mm A1 Assault Rifle, one 5.56 mm M22 Assault Rifle, two 7.62 mm AK-47 Rifles, seven magazines of different arms, 298 rounds of live ammunition of various calibres, and five tactical pouches.

Further details awaited.

In a separate incident, the Assam Rifles apprehended two allegedly illegal Myanmar nationals and seized 130 grams of heroin worth approximately Rs 24 lakh in Arunachal Pradesh's Changlang district, the force said on August 30.

The operation was carried out in the general area of Nampong on August 28 based on specific intelligence regarding narcotics smuggling, the Assam Rifles said.

During the operation, 130 gms of heroin, worth approximately ?24 lakh, was recovered from the apprehended individuals. (ANI)

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