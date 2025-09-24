Manipur: Army, Assam Rifles apprehend 9 suspected cadres, seize weapons

Manipur: The Indian Army and Assam Rifles, under the Spear Corps, launched a series of intelligence-based joint operations in Manipur from September 15 to 21, 2025.

These coordinated efforts with Manipur Police targeted several districts, including Tengnoupal, Thoubal, Imphal East, Tamenglong, Churachandpur, Kangpokpi, and Chandel.

In a post shared on X, the Spear Corps of the Indian Army said that nine active cadres were apprehended during these operations. Security forces recovered 36 weapons, narcotics, and other war-like stores.

Operations spanned across hill and valley districts, indicating a comprehensive approach to addressing security concerns.

These joint operations reflect the ongoing efforts of security forces to maintain peace and stability in Manipur. (ANI)

Also Read: Manipur: Biren Singh visits injured Assam Rifles personnel at RIMS after Bishnupur ambush

Also Watch: