Manipur CM N Biren Singh: 'Let Us Have Faith in Non-Violence

Imphal: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Wednesday urged the people of the state to participate in a cleanliness drive and called for a collective commitment to non-violence and political dialogue as a means to address the state’s challenges on the occasion of 155th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

“As a Chief Minister, I give a message to the public of Manipur, that on this day we should try to join the cleanliness drive even by picking up a small lump of soil. Let us have faith in non-violence. Every prevailing issue and problem should be solved politically by talking. We should commit ourselves to the nation and state,” said N Biren Singh.

Earlier in the day, the Manipur CM paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi in the state capital, Imphal.

The Manipur Chief Minister laid a flower wreath at the Gandhi Memorial Hall and bowed as he paid his respects to Mahatma Gandhi.

Meanwhile, Union Ministers Jitan Ram Manjhi, JP Nadda and Shobha Karandlaje paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Khadi Bhandar on his 155th birth anniversary on Wednesday here. On this occasion, Manjhi said that Mahatma Gandhi on this day promoted Khadi for self-reliance and to generate employment.

Shobha Karandlaje said that Mahatma Gandhi emphasised cleanliness and wearing Khadi during the Indian movement.

Additionally, BJP President and Union Minister JP Nadda said that Mahatma Gandhi had promoted Khadi and it came as as a means to unite people during the freedom struggle. (ANI)

