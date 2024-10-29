Manipur: Security Forces Seize Huge Cache Of Arms, Ammunition

Imphal: The Indian Army, Assam Rifles along with other Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) and Manipur Police have seized 22 more weapons and a large cache of ammunition was recovered during the past few days in strife-torn Manipur, officials said on Monday.

Defence Spokesman Lt Col Amit Shukla said that besides the 22 more weapons, Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), huge quantities of ammunition and other war-like stores were recovered from both the hill and valley districts of Imphal East, Imphal West, Churachandpur, Kangpokpi and Thoubal.

He said that the security forces recovered one .303 Sniper Rifle, one 9mm Carbine Machine Gun, one 9 mm Pistol, one Single Barrel Breech Loading Gun, Grenades, ammunition and other war-like stores from the forested area between Laimaton and Aigejang in Kangpokpi District.

Lt Col Shukla said that a joint team from Assam Rifles and Manipur Police recovered one 9 mm Carbine, one “pompi” shotgun, one grenade and ammunition from a freshly dug pit concealed with grass and black polythene bags, in the vicinity of B Phainom Village in Thoubal District.

The Army and Manipur Police recovered an arms cache that had one 2-inch Mortar, one .303 Rifle, one Double Barrel Rifle, two Pistols, one Pompi Gun, Grenades, ammunition and war-like stores from Lairok, fringe areas of Imphal East District, duly supported by trained Army dog.

The spokesman said that the forces also recovered two .303 rifles, two .22 mm semi-automatic rifles, one large country-made mortar (pompi), a 12 Bore Pistol and a large amount of ammunition in joint operations from Teibung village, Churachandpur District. (IANS)

Also Read: Arunachal Governor adopts two TB patients under Nikshay Mitra initiative

Also Watch: