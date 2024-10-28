Mizoram: After over 3 decades, Assam Rifles to vacate HQ in Aizawl

Aizawl: Resolving an over-three-and-a-half-decade-old issue, the Mizoram government and the Assam Rifles signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) to relocate the battalion headquarters of the paramilitary force from Aizawl to Zokhawsang, around 15 km away from the state capital city.

Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma, who returned here from Delhi on Saturday, said that the signing of the MoA took place on October 23 at the Mizoram House in the national capital.

The demand for relocation of the Assam Rifles battalion headquarters from the heart of Aizawl to Zokhawsang was first raised by the erstwhile Mizo National Front (MNF) government headed by former Chief Minister Laldenga in 1988 after the paramilitary force allegedly killed 11 civilians in a violent clash.

Following the request of the Mizoram government, the Union Home Minister Amit Shah in February 2019, directed the Assam Rifles to shift its battalion headquarters to Zokhawsang by May 31 that year.

However, the relocation was delayed after the Assam Rifles claimed that certain infrastructure and facilities were yet to be completed.

The Zokhawsang complex was inaugurated by the Home Minister in April last year.

The MoA was signed in Delhi by Vanlaldina Fanai, Commissioner and Secretary of the General Administrative Department of Mizoram government, and by Lt. General Vikas Lakhera, Director General of Assam Rifles.

According to the MoA, Assam Rifles shall retain HQ 23 Sector of the Mizoram range at Khatla and the official residence of the Commander of Assam Rifles troops located adjacent to Raj Bhavan.

The Assam Rifles, on its part, agreed to hand over Chitte River (Dhobi Nallah), the Church area with its buildings and Babutlang area with their assets to the Mizoram government within three months from the signing of MoA.

Another land at Lammual, buildings, Quarters Guard Hill Complex, School Area and War Memorial and Mandir will be handed over to Mizoram government by April, 2025, after completion of the ensuing academic session 2024-25. (IANS)

