Protest Rallies Erupt in Manipur Over ‘Mass Killing of 10 Village Volunteers’

IMPHAL: Thousands of tribal men and women on Friday participated in several protest rallies in at least four Manipur districts to protest the “killing of 10 tribal village volunteers” by the security forces in the state’s Jiribam district on November 11.

Organized by various tribal organizations, the protest rallies were held in Churachandpur, Kangpokpi, Chandel, and Tengnoupal districts and people from all walks of life attended the march. In Churachandpur, the Kuki Women’s Organization for Human Rights and other organizations held protest rallies followed by massive gatherings.

Addressing one gathering, Kuki Students’ Organizations Vice-President Minlal stated that the slain tribal youths are not terrorists; they are simple Village Volunteers trying to protect innocent villagers. The tribal organisations have been demanding a judicial enquiry into the “mass killing of 10 village volunteers.”

Wearing black dresses and holding banners and carrying placards written with “We want Justice”, and “Punish Arambai Tenggol”, a radical Meitei group, the participants shouted slogans against the CRPF and the Manipur Police.

Meanwhile, the post-mortem examination of all 10 dead bodies was done at Silchar Medical College and Hospital on Wednesday.

A tribal leader in Churachandpur said that though the post-mortem of all 10 bodies has been completed and despite the numerous requests, the government is refusing to release the bodies, leaving the grieving Hmar people unable to perform last rites for their loved ones.

“We urged the authorities to ensure the return of the dead bodies with dignity and allow families to perform the last rites,” the leader said.

The Kuki Women Organization for Human Rights (KWOHR), in a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, said that the recent “mass killing involving CRPF personnel is a grave violation of human rights and must be addressed with the utmost seriousness.”

KWOHR president Ngaineikim Haokip and general secretary Kimneihoi Lhungdim in their letter claimed that those responsible for such heinous acts should be held accountable and punished according to the law. They said that the use of excessive force resulting in the loss of lives of village volunteers cannot be tolerated, and justice must be served to ensure such atrocities are not repeated in the future. (IANS)

