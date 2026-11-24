IMPHAL: The Thadou Inpi Manipur (TIM) has urged the Kuki Inpi Manipur (KIM) to identify individuals operating several Kuki-named online platforms and called on the government to take action against organisations allegedly spreading propaganda and provoking ethnic tensions in Manipur.

In a statement, TIM alleged that several online platforms, including the Kuki Human Rights Council, Kuki Youth Organisation, Kuki Civic Action Committee, Kuki Alliance for Nampi Awakening Movement and Kukiland Express, had conducted campaigns targeting the Thadou community. It questioned the identities of individuals issuing statements and press releases on behalf of these organisations, claiming that some appeared to operate under proxy names.

The organisation alleged that KIM and its associated groups had used militant organisations and the Suspension of Operations agreement to suppress the Thadou community. It also accused several online platforms of justifying violence against indigenous communities, including the Thadou, Meitei and Naga, and spreading hatred among the youth.

TIM further questioned the representation of the Kuki community in Manipur's Scheduled Tribe framework, citing 2011 Census figures to highlight the distinction between the Any Kuki Tribes category and the Thadou community. Calling for transparency and accountability, the organisation demanded that KIM disclose the identities of those operating the platforms and urged the government to investigate their activities, a press release said.

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