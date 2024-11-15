Top Army officer reviews emerging security situation and operational preparedness in Manipur

Imphal: A top Army officer toured some Manipur districts to review the emerging internal security situation in the ethnic violence-hit state and discuss operational preparedness with senior Army and Assam Rifles officials, defence officials said on Thursday.

A Defence spokesman said that Dimapur-headquartered Spear Corps commander, Lt Gen Abhijit S. Pendharkar, visited the Red Shield Division, based in Manipur’s Leimakhong, during his two-day visit.

“During his visit, the GOC visited Leimakhong Military Station and Bishnupur district to review the emerging internal security situation and operational preparedness,” the spokesman said.

Lt Gen Pendharkhar held discussions on various contemporary issues with the Red Shield Division’s commander, the Assam Rifles’ Inspector General, East, the Deputy Inspector General, South, and the formation commanders on the challenges of the operating environment and road map for assisting the state in bringing peace and stability.

According to the spokesman, the Corps Commander complimented all ranks of the formation for the high standards of professionalism, commitment, high morale, and neutral, and unbiased approach. The visit of Lt Gen Pendharkar underscores the commitment of the Indian Army in addressing the evolving security dynamics in Manipur, the spokesman said.

Meanwhile, amidst the recent escalation of violence, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has provided an additional 20 companies (around 1,700 to 1,800 personnel) of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) to deal with the prevailing law and order situation. A top Manipur Home Department official said that the 20 companies, comprising 15 companies of the CRPF and five of the BSF, already arrived in Manipur from Assam and Tripura, respectively. The MHA communication, accessed by IANS, also added that with the deployment of an additional 20 companies, a total of 218 companies of CAPFs, comprising the CRPF, the RAF, the BSF, the ITBP, and the SSB are now available with the Manipur government.

After the ethnic violence began in Manipur in May last year, the Central government had deployed a huge number of Army, and Assam Rifles personnel, besides the CAPF.

The Manipur Home Department official said that the MHA’s decision to deploy additional CAPF in Manipur comes within three days after a fierce encounter on November 11 between suspected Kuki militants and the CRPF in Jiribam district. Police said that after Monday’s incident, 10 Kuki militants were killed and 10 people, inmates of a relief camp, were either kidnapped or missing. While police officials say that 11 Kuki militants were killed, all the state’s tribal organisations, including the Indigenous Tribal Leaders’ Forum (ITLF), Kuki-Zo Council, and Hmar Students’ Association have been claiming that all the 11 are Hmar village volunteers.

Manipur’s Inspector General of Police, Operations, I.K. Muivah, said that during the search operations after the incident in Jakuradhor village, where several houses were also burnt down by the armed militants, two bodies of elderly civilians — Maibam Kesho Singh, 75, and Laishram Barel, 61, — were found. The IGP said another person was found alive and rescued and another civilian came back on his own to the police station. At present, three women and three children are missing and search operations are underway to find them. (IANS)

