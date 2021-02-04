13 'Maitri' cycle rallyists reach Meghalaya

SHILLONG: On February 2, 2021, the 'Maitri Cycle Rally' entered Meghalaya from the area of Border Out Post Baldamgiri, 28 Bn BSF, District South West Garo Hills.

Altogether 13 bicycle riders from different BSF HQrs are participating in this 'Cycle Rally'. The rally will be completed in 66 days covering a total 4,097 kms distance and it will be passing through West Bengal, Assam, Tripura, Manipur, Meghalaya and Mizoram along the Indo-Bangladesh border.

Upon its entry, the rallyists were warmly welcomed by S.K. Sharma, DIG BSF Tura Sector in the presence of Shailendra Kumar Mishra, Commandant of 28 Bn BSF and Ramakrishna Chitturi, DC of South West Garo Hills; Rituraj Ravi, SP of South West Garo Hills, Ampati along with other dignitaries including senior officers of Border Security Forces and and local people.

A cultural progamme was organized at BOP Mahenderganj, 28 Bn BSF in honour of the cyclists. Similarly, various programmes are being organized by the BSF at various en-route Border Posts, with active participation of local government officials and people from the border areas.

On February 12, 2021, the rally will exit from BSF Meghalaya Frontier and enter BSF Mizoram and Cachar to finish its journey at BSF BOP Silkor under Mizoram.

Umesh Kumar Nayal, DIG/PRO said, "The objective of this bicycle rally is to create a sense of security among the people living on the border, enhance friendship between the BSF (Border Security Force) and the BGB (Border Guard Bangladesh), promote awareness amongst the border population, spread awareness against trans-border crimes and a,lso to create awareness about evils of drug abuse."

India and Bangladesh, the two neighboring countries shares a common heritage, culture and linguistic ties. Thereby exhibiting this commonality in multi-dimensional relations at various levels. Bangladesh is celebrating the birth centenary of the 'Father of the Nation' Bangabandhu Sheikh MujiburRehman, as 'MujibBorsho', from March 17, 2020 to December 16, 2021. In solidarity with Bangladesh and Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), the Border Security Force (BSF) started 'Maitri Cycle Rally' on January 10, 2021 from Border Out Post Panitar, 153 Battalion, Border Security Force, 24 North Parganas district. The rally will culminate at BOP Silkore, 60 Batallion, Mizoram on March 17, 2021, stated a release.

