ADG BSF Ravi Gandhi reviews border security in Meghalaya

Shillong: Ravi Gandhi, Additional Director General (ADG) of the Eastern Command of the Border Security Force (BSF), on Monday visited Meghalaya Frontier and reviewed the current security scenario and discussed various operational and administrative aspects of border management during his two-day visit from October 20 to 21.

“On Oct 21, Ravi Gandhi, ADG #EasternCommandBSF called on the Chief Secretary of Meghalaya Shri Donald Phillips Wahlang, IAS, and DGP Meghalaya Nongrang, IPS during which various border-related issues was discussed,” posted BSF SDG HQ (Eastern Command) on X, India’s first line of defence safeguarding India-Bangladesh border. The visit aimed to assess the current security scenario and discuss operational and administrative strategies for effective border management. He was welcomed by Inspector General (IG) Harbax Singh Dhillon and other senior BSF officers.

On August 5, the former Prime Minister of Bangladesh, Sheikh Hasina, was ousted from her country and power, ending her rule since January 2009. This event was seen as a massive escalation, with what initially started as student protests and resulted in a major crisis in Bangladesh.

Ravi Gandhi, Additional Director General (ADG) interacted with the locals from the border areas of the South West Garo Hills district at the Border Out Post (BOP) Bahadur. He prompted community engagement, with concern to reinforce the BSF’s commitment to ensure safety across borders.

The following day, Ravi Gandhi received a Guard of Honor at the FTR HQ BSF Meghalaya. During this event, he participated in a comprehensive briefing organized by IG Dhillon, which focused on the operational preparedness of the frontier forces.

This briefing covered the strategic initiatives in place to bolster security along the international border.

Additionally, BSF ADG met with key government officials, including Donald Phillips Wahlang, IAS, Chief Secretary of the Government of Meghalaya, and Smt. Nongrang, IPS, DGP of Meghalaya.

These discussions were aimed at fostering collaboration between the BSF and local administration, ensuring a unified approach to border security challenges. The visit underscored the BSF’s proactive stance in safeguarding India’s northeastern borders and its commitment to fostering relations with local communities and authorities.

Earlier, On August 6, Amid the ongoing unrest in Bangladesh, the BSF Meghalaya Frontier, which oversees a 444 km stretch of the international border with Bangladesh, has heightened security measures to ensure effective border domination and management, said an official press release by BSF.

Extensive operations are underway along the entire border to prevent illegal entry and smuggling activities. (ANI)

