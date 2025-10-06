"An Artiste Never Dies, Their Art Keeps Them Alive": Ashutosh Rana Pays Tribute to Zubeen Garg

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: Bollywood actor Ashutosh Rana paid a heartfelt tribute to the music legend Zubeen Garg, expressing that true artistes never truly die — their creations continue to keep them alive in the hearts of people.

Speaking to the media in New Delhi, Rana offered his Shraddhanjali to Garg and reflected on the enduring power of artistic legacy. “I give my Shraddhanjali to Zubeen Garg, and I believe that when an artiste transforms into his art, he never truly dies but continues to live through his creations,” Rana said.

He described Garg as a timeless artiste whose music and soul will continue to resonate with generations to come. “Zubeen Garg will remain alive in his melodies and in the hearts of those who loved and admired his work — for the essence of an artist lies in the immortality of their art,” Rana added.

