ANTF nabs woman with heroin in Shillong cantonment area

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: Stepping up its crackdown on drug trafficking, the Anti Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) on Thursday night apprehended a woman from the Cantonment area of Nongsohpoh in Shillong and recovered heroin from her possession. The accused has been identified as Arti Dorjee. During the operation, ANTF personnel recovered one soap case containing heroin weighing 10.46 grams from her possession. Confirming the incident, Pankaj Kumar Rasgania, IPS, said that a case will be registered at Lumdienjri Police Station and further legal action will be initiated as per law.

