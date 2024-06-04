Arrangements for counting of votes completed in Meghalaya

A CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: Counting of votes in the two Lok Sabha seats of Meghalaya state viz. Shillong and Tura will be held on Tuesday along with the rest of the country. A total of 18 Counting Observers has been deployed by the Election Commission of India (12 for Shillong and six for Tura).

Counting will commence at 8 am. A total of 369 tables will be used across seven districts under Shillong Lok Sabha seat and 244 tables across five districts Tura parliamentary seat. The State Chief Secretary DP Wahlang, Chief Election Officer (CEO) BDR Tiwari and S.C. Sadhu Returning Officer for the Shillong Lok Sabha seat visited the counting hall in Polo Grounds, Shillong, on Monday.

There are six candidates in the fray for the Shillong seat - sitting MP Vincent H. Pala of the Congress, Ampareen Lyngdoh of the National People's Party (NPP), Ricky AJ Syngkon of the Voice of the People Party (VPP), and two independent candidates Prof. Lakhon Kma and Peter Shallam.

For the Tura seat there are four candidates, sitting MP Agatha Sangma of the NPP, Zenith M. Sangma of the Trinamool Congress, Saleng A. Sangma of the Congress and independent candidate Labenn Ch. Marak.

Mawlai Assembly Segment will be counted in nine rounds being the largest in terms of number of electors. There will be eight counting centres for Shillong seat and five counting centres for Tura seat.

State Chief Secretary, Wahlang expressed confidence that counting will be conducted effectively on Tuesday. He also said that security measures are adequate and sufficient quantum of force has been placed in the, counting centre.

Meanwhile, CEO BDR Tiwari, said that despite the challenges of having a temporary building in Polo Grounds, for counting and the rains, arrangements made by the Returning Officer Shillong is good in all aspects. The CEO also said that he is hopeful that the counting process will go smoothly.

