ASPF files criminal complaint over alleged substandard road repairs in Meghalaya’s West Garo Hills

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: Alleging large-scale irregularities in the execution of a recently repaired road in Meghalaya's West Garo Hills district, the Aochik State Peoples' Front (ASPF) has lodged a criminal complaint with the Superintendent of Police, Tura, seeking the registration of an FIR against the executing contractor, the concerned firm, and Public Works Department (PWD) officials for alleged criminal breach of trust, cheating, misappropriation of public funds, and endangering public safety.

The complaint pertains to the Rajabala-Balachanda-Haldibari-Selsella road stretch, a key connectivity corridor in the district, and has been filed under Section 173(3) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), urging the police to initiate a criminal investigation and identify all those responsible.

The complaint, submitted by Raksim R. Marak, Chief Organising Secretary of the Aochik State Peoples' Front (ASPF) Headquarters, Tura, alleges that the contractor and supervising PWD Roads officials deliberately used inferior materials while carrying out the repair and bituminous blacktopping work.

+The complaint further contends that the alleged deficiencies are not the result of routine deterioration but constitute a deliberate conspiracy to siphon off public funds earmarked for infrastructure development. It states, "This is not merely ordinary wear and tear; it represents a deliberate, pre-planned criminal conspiracy to misappropriate large amounts of public funds sanctioned for public infrastructure. These funds have been pocketed while leaving the infrastructure completely inadequate."

The ASPF also alleged that the poor quality of work has created serious safety hazards for motorists and daily commuters. The complaint states that the road remains riddled with broken patches and loose debris despite being declared repaired, resulting in damage to vehicles and posing risks to patients, students, and other essential travellers.

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