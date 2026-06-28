UDP admits wooing rival MLAs, readies backup candidates ahead of Meghalaya polls

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: The United Democratic Party (UDP), a key ally in the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA), acknowledged that it has been reaching out to legislators from rival parties as part of its political expansion strategy, while also stating that the party has prepared a contingency plan to counter any possible defections ahead of the next Assembly elections.

Senior UDP leader and Khliehriat MLA Kyrmen Shylla said the party's outreach efforts are part of normal democratic practice and are aimed at strengthening its organisational base across constituencies.

He, however, maintained that individual legislators ultimately decide their political future and no party can predict or control such decisions.

Shylla also asserted that the UDP remains organisationally stable and dismissed speculation of internal discord, adding that differences in perception should not be interpreted as factionalism within the party.

In a notable political admission, he confirmed that the UDP has also engaged with MLAs from other parties, stating that political engagement and attempts to persuade legislators are common in electoral politics.

At the same time, Shylla said the party has formulated a parallel strategy to safeguard its existing seats, indicating that if any sitting MLA leaves, the UDP will field alternative candidates to retain voter support in those constituencies.

Reiterating support for UDP president Metbah Lyngdoh, he said the party functions through collective decision-making and remains united despite external speculation over its internal dynamics.

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