SHILLONG: Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya on Friday called upon management institutions to nurture ethical leaders, promote entrepreneurship and connect the Northeast's local industries with wider markets while contributing to sustainable and inclusive growth.

He was speaking at the 11th PAN-IIM World Management Conference in Shillong, Meghalaya, which was held under the theme "Driving Sustainability and Inclusive Growth for Nation Building". Meghalaya High Court Chief Justice Revati Mohite Dere also attended the event.

Acharya congratulated IIM Shillong and its partner institutions for organising the international conference. He said management extended beyond institutional efficiency to the judicious use of resources, timely decision-making and achieving broader societal goals. Referring to Chanakya's Arthashastra, he cited the principle "Praja Sukhe Sukham Rajnah", emphasising that people's welfare should remain central to governance.

The Governor said achieving the goal of Viksit Bharat by 2047 required management institutions to develop ethical leaders who combined global perspectives with Indian values. He highlighted the role of the country's 21 IIMs in developing future leaders, strengthening the startup ecosystem and contributing to nation-building.

Highlighting the potential of indigenous products and local industries in the Northeast, Acharya cited Assam Muga silk, Assam tea, Gamosa, Judima and Meghalaya's Lakadong turmeric. He called for greater focus on quality, branding, modern packaging, marketing and export opportunities, saying IIMs could help farmers, artisans and entrepreneurs access national and international markets.

He urged young people to become job creators rather than job seekers and stressed entrepreneurship, skill development and collaboration between educational institutions and industry. He also called for integrating environmental conservation and traditional community knowledge into development, citing Meghalaya's Mawphlang Sacred Grove as an example of community-led biodiversity conservation.

Acharya appreciated IIM Shillong's contribution to management education and regional development, particularly through the Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Centre for Policy Research and Analysis. He also highlighted 'PURVA 2026', being organised alongside the conference, which seeks to connect incubation centres across educational institutions in the Northeast and provide aspiring entrepreneurs with mentorship, technical support, investor access and market linkages. The Governor expressed confidence that the three-day conference would offer fresh perspectives on management education and sustainable development.

The event was attended by IIM Shillong Board of Governors chairman Shishir Kumar Bajoria, IIM Calcutta Board of Governors chairman Professor M Jagadesh Kumar, IIM Shillong director Professor Arup Mohan Sherry, directors of other IIMs, academicians and other dignitaries, a press release said.

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