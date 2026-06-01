Dr Ranjan Kakati receives national MY Bharat–NSS award at IIM Shillong

SHILLONG: Dr Ranjan Kumar Kakati, Director of Students’ Welfare and Programme Coordinator of the NSS Cell at Gauhati University, received the Best Performing MY Bharat–NSS Programme Coordinator Award at the national-level Chintan Shivir held at IIM Shillong on May 29 and 30. Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya and Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports Raksha Khadse presented the award in the presence of senior officials from the Ministry of Youth Affairs, MY Bharat and NSS.

Dr Kakati received the honour for his contribution to community service, youth development and social welfare activities in Assam. Under his leadership, the Gauhati University NSS Cell, which oversees more than 156 NSS units, expanded programmes on environmental conservation, disaster preparedness, blood donation, health awareness, anti-drug campaigns, plantation drives and rural development. His achievement brought recognition to Gauhati University and the NSS movement in Assam, a press release said.

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