Assam Rifles Inspector General Conference Concludes in Shillong

SHILLONG: The Assam Rifles Inspector General's Conference 2025 was held at the Headquarters Directorate General Assam Rifles in Laitkor, Shillong, on November 3 and 4.

According to a release, the two-day conference was chaired by Lieutenant General Vikas Lakhera, AVSM, SM, Director General of Assam Rifles, and attended by Formation Commanders, Battalion Commanders, and Staff Officers from Headquarters DGAR and various formations.

During the conference, Lieutenant General Vikas Lakhera complimented all ranks of the Force for their professional conduct and performance under challenging circumstances. (ANI)

