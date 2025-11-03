Assam Rifles conduct friendly volleyball match at Mizoram

AIZAWL: Assam Rifles conducted a friendly volleyball match with local youths at Zorinpui village, Lawngtlai District, Mizoram on November 1.

A total of 36 local youth enthusiastically took part in the event that received encouragement from the villagers, creating an atmosphere of unity and mutual respect. The event was aimed at promoting sports, providing a platform for promoting talent and fostering closer relations between Assam Rifles and local community.

Such initiatives by Assam Rifles not only promote physical fitness but also strengthen the bonds of friendship and trust with the local populace.

Assam Rifles continues to remain committed to its motto of "Sentinels of the North-East" by engaging in community-oriented activities that promote peace, harmony, and development in the region, stated a press release.

