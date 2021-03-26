Assam Rifles observes 186th Raising Day at Laitkor in Shillong

SHILLONG: The Assam Rifles celebrated its 186th Raising Day. The occasion was celebrated under the leadership of Lt Gen. Sukhdeep Sangwan, Director General Assam Rifles and attended by the Inspector Generals, Sector Commanders and the Commandants of units commenced at HQ DGAR, Laitkor, Shillong on 22 March.



The nation's oldest paramilitary force commenced the ceremony with a grand 'Mandir' programme and it was followed by the annual Assam Rifles Commanders' Conference and a colorful cultural programme showcasing the rich heritage of the Force on March 23.

Participating as the chief guest in the wreath-laying ceremony at the 'Assam Rifles War Memorial' on March 24, Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, (retd) Brig. Dr B.D. Mishra, also paid homage to the martyrs of Assam Rifles at the Memorial. Extending his best wishes to all ranks of the Force and their families, the Governor complimented the officers and troops for their indomitable spirit with which they continue to discharge their duties with courage, dedication and devotion.

MUSICAL EXTRAVAGAZA WITH LUCKY ALI: As part of the 186th Raising Day Celebrations of Assam Rifles, an 'Evening Musical Extravaganza' was organized by the 'IDFC First Bank' under its 'Honour First outreach' move for the troops guarding our Northeast frontiers, in Shillong on Thursday. The main attraction of the show was Maqsood Mahmood Ali, popularly known as Lucky Ali.

The event was organised at Laitkor in Shillong and was attended by the troops of Assam Rifles besides personnel from Army and Air Force. A festive atmosphere reigned in the serene valley amidst soulful singing to the beats of the band. The jawans were mesmerized by the renditions.

Chief Guest Lt Gen Sukhdeep Sangwan Director General Assam Rifles, appreciated the efforts made by the organisers. Senior officials of IDFC First Bank were present on the occasion. While interacting with the troops, Lucky Ali thanked the Bank of giving him the honour to perform in front of the 'Sentinels of the North East'. The move has made his cherished dream come true, added Lucky Ali. 'Honour FIRST' is specially designed by the IDFC Bank keeping in mind the needs of the community in the Armed Forces. The IDFC First Bank had recently signed an MoU with the force, stated a press release.

