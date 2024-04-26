Assam: Voter Shocked to Find Himself Declared Deceased; Electoral Roll Errors Surface in Nagaon

GUWAHATI: An eligible voter from Kasokhaity in Samaguri experienced a stinging revelation. He resided within the confines of the Nagaon Lok Sabha constituency. The shocking revelation hit him on Friday. He was erroneously declared dead. The polling station reports unveiled this disturbing truth. Upon his voting attempt, he received news from a polling agent. The agent apprised him about his status according to their records. He was professedly bereft of life.

The individual was in shock. His despair was severe. He proclaimed, "I came to vote, however, the polling officer told me that my name is not in the electoral roll because according to their documents, I am dead."

Another incident carries a striking resemblance to this one. The first occurred in Tiloi village panchayat of Tingkhong. This jurisdiction resides under the Dibrugarh Lok Sabha Constituency. Another qualified voter was met with a deeply perturbing revelation here on previous April 19.

Impacts from various incidents have spawned influential shockwaves throughout distinct communities. Simultaneously, they have ignited grave controversy. There has been the lighting of serious concerns. These worries are specifically about accuracy and integrity of electoral rolls.

Errors, inherent in this process, infringe upon the right to vote. In addition, they erode trust in electoral process. That trust is critical. Calls for swift action have erupted in aftermath of these incidents. The prime goal of this outcry is to ensure sanctity of electoral process.

Local authorities received appeals. The community urged them to execute thorough investigations. The focus was primarily on identified discrepancies. The ultimate objective is to prevent incidents of similar nature.

In response to this public outcry, electoral officials delivered assurances. They conducted a press conference. The media received these assurances. They mentioned corrective measures are set to be implemented. The primary goal of these measures is addressing inaccuracies in electoral rolls. These inaccuracies created concern.

In addition to that, certain efforts will be put into action. They aim to restore lost confidence in electoral procedure. Simultaneously, their agenda is to safeguard rights of eligible voters. The focus is on eligible voters. They need to trust the electoral process.