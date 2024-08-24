Autumn Session Begins in Meghalaya: VPP's Proposal for Extension Denied by the House

SHILLONG: The amendment motion brought by the Voice of the People’s Party (VPP) legislator from North Shillong Adelbert Nongrum to allow more days for the autumn session was rejected by the House on the opening day on Friday.

Nongrum had raised the need to allow more days for the autumn session to discuss many issues affecting the state. But Deputy Chief Minister in charge of the Parliamentary Affairs, Prestone Tynsong, and Assembly Speaker Thomas Sangma disallowed the request. The duo said that more time can be given but not days since the Calendar has already been approved by the Business Advisory Committee (BAC).

Meanwhile, MC members Charles Pyngrope and Mukul Sangma also gave suggestions to utilise time allotted by the BAC. Moreover, the House also paid rich tributes to former Chief Minister Salseng Cl Marak, who represented Resubelpara and former MLA Raisen Mawsor who had represented Mawshynrut.

Also Read: Meghalaya: Implementation of central schemes reviewed in state

Also Watch: