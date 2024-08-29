Bangladesh Awami League Leader Found Dead In Meghalaya

SHILLONG: In a shocking discovery, the semi-decomposed body of a prominent leader of ousted Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s party Awami League was found in Meghalaya's Jaintia Hills district, as per reports on Thursday.
The deceased politician has been identified as Ishaque Ali Khan Panna. His lifeless body was reportedly found in a betel nut plantation situated approximately 1.5 kilometres from the Indo-Bangladesh border on August 26.
Panna had formerly served as the general secretary of the Bangladesh Chhatra League and was a well-known face in Pirojpur district. He had been on the run since the fall the Sheikh Hasina-led Awami League government on August 5. His identity was confirmed through his passport.
The body of the deceased has been transported to Khliehriat Civil Hospital for further examination and verification.
Preliminary investigation suggest the likelihood of a cardiac arrest suffered by Panna while trying to cross the border and sneak into Indian territory.
However, the exact reason behind his death has not yet been ascertained as the autopsy reports are still pending. Further probe is going on and more details pertaining to the circumstances surrounding his death are awaited.
Meanwhile, earlier this month, at least 29 bodies of Awami League leaders and their family members were found across violence-hit Bangladesh after Sheikh Hasina resigned as Prime Minister and fled the country.
The local newspaper said at least 10 people were killed in attacks and violence in Satkhira after Sheikh Hasina resigned and left the country. The homes and businesses of her party leaders and activists were also vandalized and looted.
In Dhaka, parts of the Awami League’s central office in the Gulistan area were set on fire multiple times. Hundreds of people looted furniture, tiles, rods, and other items from the burning building.
