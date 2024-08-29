Bangladesh Awami League Leader Found Dead In Meghalaya

SHILLONG: In a shocking discovery, the semi-decomposed body of a prominent leader of ousted Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s party Awami League was found in Meghalaya's Jaintia Hills district, as per reports on Thursday.

The deceased politician has been identified as Ishaque Ali Khan Panna. His lifeless body was reportedly found in a betel nut plantation situated approximately 1.5 kilometres from the Indo-Bangladesh border on August 26.

Panna had formerly served as the general secretary of the Bangladesh Chhatra League and was a well-known face in Pirojpur district. He had been on the run since the fall the Sheikh Hasina-led Awami League government on August 5. His identity was confirmed through his passport.