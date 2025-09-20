Meghalaya: GHADC reforms panel weighing bailout package & structural overhaul

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: The Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC) Reforms Sub-Committee, headed by Deputy Commissioner and Chairman Vibhor Aggarwal, convened a series of crucial deliberations with MDCs and civil society organizations to thrash out the twin challenges of the council’s crippling salary crisis and the roadmap for structural reforms.

The meeting with MDCs zeroed in on a proposed monthly bailout package from the state government aimed at easing the chronic salary backlog. While the state assured financial infusion, it was categorically clarified that GHADC would retain control over salary disbursement to safeguard its autonomy under the Sixth Schedule. Officials underlined that the state’s role is limited to providing immediate fiscal support while steering long-term stabilisation. The Sub-Committee further assured MDCs that their inputs will be placed before the government for final consideration.

Engagements with civil society groups saw consensus on the inevitability of reforms but with sharp caveats against any dilution of the council’s constitutional autonomy. Representatives of NGOs and community organizations pressed for robust transparency mechanisms, including the creation of an escrow account to prevent leakages and misuse of funds. The panel responded by assuring stakeholders that reforms will be framed in line with the constitutional mandate, without undermining the independent character of GHADC.

Reaffirming its commitment, the Sub-Committee stressed that both urgent concerns like salary disbursement and deeper reform architecture would be addressed holistically, ensuring the institution’s financial stability while preserving its political and administrative autonomy.

Also Read: Meghalaya minister calls for fresh dialogue on railway project

Also Watch: