Bike rider killed as bus catches fire after collision on NH 6 at Nongpoh

SHILLONG: A bike rider died on the spot after a high-speed collision with the front bumper of a night super bus sparked a fire on NH 6 near Nongpoh Civil Hospital on Wednesday at around 10:20pm.

The rider was on a KTM Duke motorcycle (ML 05 Y3698) when it collided head-on with a Night Bus (AS 01GC3288) traveling from Guwahati to Shillong. According to police officials, the motorcycle was coming from the wrong side at the time of the crash. Police said the impact caused the vehicle to catch fire and burn completely, and the unidentified bike rider died on the spot.

With the swift response of the Fire and Emergency team in Nongpoh, the blaze was immediately doused and all bus passengers were evacuated safely. No injuries were reported.

The victim has been identified on Thursday as 39-year-old Barista Mylliemngap, son of Brokeswell Pyngrope, a resident of Umsawkhwan,Ri-Bhoi district. The body of the deceased has been shifted to Nongpoh Civil Hospital for post-mortem.

