BJP can win 20–30 seats in Meghalaya Assembly polls, says AL Hek

SHILLONG: Senior BJP leader and Cabinet Minister AL Hek have expressed optimism about the party’s prospects in the upcoming Meghalaya Assembly elections, claiming that the BJP has the potential to secure between 20 to 30 seats.

Speaking to reporters, Hek stressed that electoral outcomes in Meghalaya depend heavily on candidates’ individual profiles and personalities, rather than solely on the strength of a party. Dismissing concerns over the lack of strong candidates, he said, “How can you say that good candidates are not coming to the BJP? Like TH Rangad, he was a good candidate of the BJP. We welcome all. Time will be a great healer, and time will tell us.”

On the upcoming Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC) elections, Hek expressed confidence that the BJP’s consistent grassroots work would earn the trust of the people. “BJP is one of the political parties that works 24×7,” he said, underlining the party’s year-round engagement with the public.

Acknowledging the challenges of building mass support, Hek noted, “It’s not an easy task to get the mass support of the people,” but maintained that continuous outreach remained key to strengthening the party’s base.

Addressing recent anti-Christian incidents, Hek clarified that the BJP had no direct involvement, blaming social media for misrepresentations. “If BJP has not done anything wrong against any community… then why would it have an effect on the party?” he asked.

On the larger political landscape, Hek admitted that “all political parties are playing their own cards,” while acknowledging that the BJP also strategizes against its rivals.

When asked about Tura MDC Bernard N Marak seeking support from leaders outside the state, Hek downplayed the matter, saying, “There’s nothing wrong in seeking help from anybody. It is a normal part of politics.”

