‘BJP to benefit from One North East regional alliance’: Rikman Momin

A CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: Meghalaya BJP president Rikman G Momin on Friday underscored that the ongoing discussions to form a unified Northeast regional front will, in fact, strategically benefit the Bharatiya Janata Party. The proposed initiative, dubbed “One North East,” is being projected by its architects as a historic and collective attempt to consolidate regional political voices across the fragmented landscape. Analysts suggest that such a regional articulation, rather than diluting BJP’s influence, could enhance the party’s leverage within the broader NDA fold. While responding to queries about the formation of a Northeast regional alliance, Momin emphasized, “This move is going to benefit BJP.” He clarified that there is no contradiction in leaders like Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma of the NPP and TIPRA Motha founder Pradyot Bikram Manikya Deb Barma seeking a distinct regional voice. “They are integral constituents of the NDA, and their push for a common Northeast platform does not alter the broader political alignment. They are with us — their regional articulation only strengthens the collective voice of the Northeast within the NDA,” he remarked. Momin further elaborated, “Whoever is there, whichever political parties form it, they are part of the NDA only. So that doesn't matter, they want to raise voice as a regional front, let them do it. But they are with us. You have seen the statement of Conrad K. Sangma, our chief minister, he said he is with NDA. This move is going to benefit BJP. When BJP allies with good regional parties, that will benefit the BJP and this has been proved in Bihar.”

