CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: The United Democratic Party (UDP) has urged the Meghalaya government to initiate immediate dialogue with agitating deficit teachers, warning that a prolonged strike could delay the evaluation of answer scripts and declaration of examination results.

UDP General Secretary Titosstarwell Chyne said the party had met Education Minister Lahkmen Rymbui to discuss the ongoing agitation and urged Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma and the Education Minister to intervene. He stressed that dialogue remained the only way to resolve the dispute.

"Because any problem any agitation will not end without dialogue," Chyne said, adding that the government could address the teachers' concerns if it was serious about resolving the issue.

Questioning the reduction in the government's contribution to the Contributory Provident Fund (CPF), Chyne said the 2023 arrangement had been replaced by a 2026 order that reduced the contribution from 14 per cent to 8 per cent. He argued that the contribution should increase rather than decrease, considering the teachers' role in strengthening the state's education system.

"So I feel that their expectation should not be minus, it should be plus. It should increase," he said.

Chyne said examinations were continuing smoothly but warned that a prolonged agitation could affect answer-script evaluation if teachers refused to undertake paper correction or withheld results, ultimately affecting students.

He also urged the government to clear the teachers' pending dearness allowance (DA). He said they had not received payments in line with revised rates, pointing out that even the 51 per cent rate remained unpaid despite the current rate reaching 53 per cent.

Chyne urged the government to discuss the matter with teachers and clear the dues in instalments if it could not make the payment in one go.

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