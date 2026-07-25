Branding, Innovation and Market Linkages Key to Taking Northeast’s Indigenous Products Global: Meghalaya MLA

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: Gambegre MLA Dr. Mehtab Chandee A. Sangma on Friday called for stronger branding, innovation and market linkages to transform the Northeast’s indigenous products into globally recognised brands, saying the region’s unique heritage products have the potential to become internationally competitive enterprises.

Speaking at the inauguration of the National Buyer-Seller Meet-cum-Exhibition on Indigenous and Heritage Products of North East India at the College of Community Science, Central Agricultural University, Tura, Sangma urged producers, artisans and entrepreneurs to look beyond local markets by combining traditional craftsmanship with modern technology, innovative design and quality standards.

“Today, I would like to tell you all that we have to look beyond the local market. We must create brands recognised globally from the Northeast by combining our traditional craftsmanship with modern technology and design, while ensuring high-quality products,” he said.

Sangma said the region’s Geographical Indication (GI) products possess immense potential if supported by stronger market linkages.

“To all the buyers and investors present here today, I invite you to look at the Northeast not only as a sourcing destination but also as a partner in sustainable and inclusive growth,” he added.

Highlighting the broader significance of indigenous enterprises, Sangma said investing in them would contribute to biodiversity conservation, cultural preservation, women’s empowerment and rural prosperity. He urged universities, producers, investors and other stakeholders to build an ecosystem that fosters innovation, expands market access and ensures fair returns for producers.

Referring to the country’s vision of Viksit Bharat 2047, he said the Northeast should leverage its diversity, natural resources and resilient people to build an economically vibrant, sustainable and socially inclusive development model.

Dean of the College of Community Science, Dr. Jyoti V. Vastrad, said the buyer-seller meet was conceived to bridge the gap between the Northeast’s rich indigenous production base and market access by providing a common platform for artisans, startups, entrepreneurs, investors and buyers.

She said the event had attracted participation from all eight Northeastern states, with 178 artisans registered, 72 exhibition stalls and 15 live demonstration units.

The exhibition aims to facilitate direct engagement between producers, buyers and investors to strengthen market opportunities for indigenous and heritage products.

Among those present were Satinder Kumar Bhalla, Secretary, North Eastern Council; Prof. Dipjyoti Rajkhowa, Vice-Chancellor of Assam Agricultural University; former Vice-Chancellor Dr. K.M. Bujar Baruah; Ankur Jain, Deputy Inspector General of Police (AP), Assam; and Prof. Anupam Mishra, Vice-Chancellor of the Central Agricultural University, who presided over the programme.

Also Read: AAPSU seeks Minister’s intervention to restore pharmacy services in Itanagar