BSF Meghalaya and local police seize huge quantity of sugar along international border

A CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: In a joint operation between the Border Security Force (BSF) and the state police on June 16, security forces were able to seize a huge quantity of sugar from the Rongra bordering area of South Garo Hills district of Meghalaya.

According to the BSF, based on specific information, BSF troops from the 200 Battalion, in collaboration with the Meghalaya Police, conducted a joint operation near the Indo-Bangladesh border.

During the operation more than 19,000 kgs of sugar recovered from the abandoned house located in close proximity to the International border. The seized Sugar was handed over to the Rongra Police Station for further necessary action.

Also Read: Tripura Police and BSF Seize Massive Drug Haul and Firearm in Coordinated Raid (sentinelassam.com)